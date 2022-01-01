Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Almond cake in
Chambersburg
/
Chambersburg
/
Almond Cake
Chambersburg restaurants that serve almond cake
Falafel Shack
9 North Main Street, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Almond Raspberry Cake
$7.00
More about Falafel Shack
PAT CARLA'S III - 920 South Main St
920 South Main St, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake
$4.99
More about PAT CARLA'S III - 920 South Main St
Browse other tasty dishes in Chambersburg
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Stromboli
Pesto Paninis
Chicken Fried Steaks
Tiramisu
Cookies
Steak Subs
Cheese Fries
More near Chambersburg to explore
Frederick
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Martinsburg
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(546 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston