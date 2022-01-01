Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Chambersburg

Go
Chambersburg restaurants
Toast

Chambersburg restaurants that serve brisket

Hickory Ridge Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Ridge Restaurant

3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Dinner$14.99
The Original Brisket$11.99
BBQ Brisket Sand$11.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant
Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ image

 

Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ

44 Sunny Ln, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Brisket Burrito$14.99
Our hand chopped bbq brisket wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins. Pile it on !!!
USDA Prime Brisket BBQ Sandwich$7.49
Our Prime Brisket served toasted.
Chopped Brisket Taco$3.79
Our hand chopped bbq brisket served in your choice of a corn or flour tortilla.
More about Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Chambersburg

Quesadillas

Stromboli

Ravioli

Spaghetti

Cheeseburger Subs

Pesto Paninis

Waffles

Ranch Salad

Map

More near Chambersburg to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston