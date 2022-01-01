Brisket in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve brisket
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
|Brisket Dinner
|$14.99
|The Original Brisket
|$11.99
|BBQ Brisket Sand
|$11.99
More about Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ
Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ
44 Sunny Ln, Chambersburg
|Chopped Brisket Burrito
|$14.99
Our hand chopped bbq brisket wrapped in a burrito tortilla with your choice of all the fixins. Pile it on !!!
|USDA Prime Brisket BBQ Sandwich
|$7.49
Our Prime Brisket served toasted.
|Chopped Brisket Taco
|$3.79
Our hand chopped bbq brisket served in your choice of a corn or flour tortilla.