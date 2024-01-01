Burritos in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve burritos
More about Veroni Cafe - 1 North Main street
Veroni Cafe - 1 North Main street
1 Main Street, Chambersburg
|Burrito Ahogado
|$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice,Chicken or beef, lettuce and cheese dip topped with our house sauce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and cilantro.
|Veroni Cafe Burrito
|$20.00
12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, chorizo, grill chicken or steak, lettuce, pico de Gallo,sour cream topped with queso dip, salsa verde,queso fresco,cilantro and guacamole.
More about Inka Kitchen - 811 Wayne Ave
Inka Kitchen - 811 Wayne Ave
811 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
|BURRITOS
|$0.00
Wrapped flour tortilla mixed with white rice, black or pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and avocado. Served with your choice of protein
|BURRITO BOWLS
|$0.00
Fried flour tortilla with white rice, black or pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and avocado