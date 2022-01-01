California salad in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve california salad
More about Cafe Del Sol
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|CALIFORNIA SALAD
|$14.00
romaine | field greens | heirloom tomato | avocado | corn | black beans | grilled chicken | tortilla strips | jalapeno ranch
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|California Salad
|$10.99
lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, black olives, broccoli and cheese
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|California Salad
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olive, broccoli and onions