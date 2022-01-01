Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.7 (1959 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$13.00
ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
romaine | field greens | black beans | corn | mango salsa | avocado | adobo bbq chicken | crispy onions | ranch
More about Cafe Del Sol
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Artichoke Salad$10.95
Grilled Chicken & Artichoke Salad served with Spring Mix and Croutons. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Grilled Chicken Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion and served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
More about Rosalies Grill
The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge

1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oriental Chicken Salad$13.00
served with crispy chicken, almonds, and creamy oriental dressing
More about The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Ridge Restaurant

3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad....Salad Dinner$11.99
Cran Chicken Salad Sand$8.99
Wrap Cran Chicken Salad$8.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant
PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, and sweet peppers
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, black olives and cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
marinated chicken, lettuce, parmesan, mozzarella cheese and croutons
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Buffalo chicken over lettuce with mozzarella cheese and croutons
Chicken Salad$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$12.59
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and ranch
Chicken Salad$10.59
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.59
Chicken, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons
More about PAT CARLA'S III

