Chicken salad in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$13.00
|ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
romaine | field greens | black beans | corn | mango salsa | avocado | adobo bbq chicken | crispy onions | ranch
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Chicken & Artichoke Salad
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken & Artichoke Salad served with Spring Mix and Croutons. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion and served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg
|Oriental Chicken Salad
|$13.00
served with crispy chicken, almonds, and creamy oriental dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
|Chicken Salad....Salad Dinner
|$11.99
|Cran Chicken Salad Sand
|$8.99
|Wrap Cran Chicken Salad
|$8.99
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.99
lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, and sweet peppers
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, black olives and cheese
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
marinated chicken, lettuce, parmesan, mozzarella cheese and croutons
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Buffalo chicken over lettuce with mozzarella cheese and croutons
|Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
PAT CARLA'S III
920 South Main St, Chambersburg
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$12.59
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and ranch
|Chicken Salad
|$10.59
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.59
Chicken, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons