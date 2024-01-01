Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Chambersburg
/
Chambersburg
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Chambersburg restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Stoners
615 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$5.50
More about Stoners
FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(1140 reviews)
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap
$7.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant
