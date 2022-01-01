Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve clams

Rosalies Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Clams in White sauce$14.50
Move to "From the Sea" Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Baby Clams in Red Sauce$14.50
Move to "From the Sea" Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
More about Rosalies Grill
Hickory Ridge Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Ridge Restaurant

3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Strip Dinner$10.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp, scallops and Clams$16.99
choice of garlic wine sauce or marinara sauce
Shrimp & Clams$14.99
choice of garlic wine sauce or marinara sauce
Baby Clams with Red Sauce$11.99
olive oil and garlic with a splash of wine and marinara sauce
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Clams and Pasta$13.99
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

