Clams in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Baby Clams in White sauce
|$14.50
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
|Baby Clams in Red Sauce
|$14.50
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
|Clam Strip Dinner
|$10.99
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Shrimp, scallops and Clams
|$16.99
choice of garlic wine sauce or marinara sauce
|Shrimp & Clams
|$14.99
choice of garlic wine sauce or marinara sauce
|Baby Clams with Red Sauce
|$11.99
olive oil and garlic with a splash of wine and marinara sauce