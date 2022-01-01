Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve garlic bread

Cafe Del Sol image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.7 (1959 reviews)
Takeout
CIABATTA GARLIC BREAD$2.00
More about Cafe Del Sol
Rosalies Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.00
Rosalie's Fresh Homemade Bread covered with Garlic spread. Customize the way you like!
More about Rosalies Grill
Restaurant banner

 

PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.50
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread With Cheese$4.49
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread With Cheese$4.99
More about PAT CARLA'S III

