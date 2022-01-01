Garlic bread in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Cafe Del Sol
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|CIABATTA GARLIC BREAD
|$2.00
More about Rosalies Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Garlic Bread
|$3.00
Rosalie's Fresh Homemade Bread covered with Garlic spread. Customize the way you like!
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$4.50
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Garlic Bread With Cheese
|$4.49