Greek salad in Chambersburg

PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Mediterranean Greek Salad
|$13.50
grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
lettuce,tomato, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, green olives and onions