Grilled chicken in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Rosalies Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken$16.50
Rosalie’s House Made Alfredo Sauce, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast atop our signature fettuccine noodles
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Pesto-mayo, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and comes with Chips.
Grilled Chicken Cheese Steak$9.50
Grilled Chicken & American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Hickory Ridge Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Ridge Restaurant

3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sand$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breasts$11.99
Item pic

 

PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, black olives and cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich on a homemade roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
marinated chicken, lettuce, parmesan, mozzarella cheese and croutons
Restaurant banner

 

PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Grilled Chicken$8.60
