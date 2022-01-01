Grilled chicken in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken
|$16.50
Rosalie’s House Made Alfredo Sauce, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast atop our signature fettuccine noodles
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
|$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Pesto-mayo, Provolone, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and comes with Chips.
|Grilled Chicken Cheese Steak
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken & American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
|Grilled Chicken Sand
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken Breasts
|$11.99
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, black olives and cheese
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich on a homemade roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and onion.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
marinated chicken, lettuce, parmesan, mozzarella cheese and croutons