Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham steaks in Chambersburg

Go
Chambersburg restaurants
Toast

Chambersburg restaurants that serve ham steaks

Consumer pic

 

Stoners

615 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham Steak with Pineapple Sauce$11.95
Served with 2 vegetables
More about Stoners
Hickory Ridge Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Ridge Restaurant

3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham steak$12.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Chambersburg

Pies

Chopped Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Flan

Turkey Salad

Tiramisu

Fish Sandwiches

Map

More near Chambersburg to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (284 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston