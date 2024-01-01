Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ham steaks in
Chambersburg
/
Chambersburg
/
Ham Steaks
Chambersburg restaurants that serve ham steaks
Stoners
615 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Ham Steak with Pineapple Sauce
$11.95
Served with 2 vegetables
More about Stoners
FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(1140 reviews)
Ham steak
$12.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant
