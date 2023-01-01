Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Honey chicken in
Chambersburg
/
Chambersburg
/
Honey Chicken
Chambersburg restaurants that serve honey chicken
Stoners
615 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Honey Dipped Chicken
$10.45
More about Stoners
FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(1140 reviews)
Honey Fried Chicken Wrap
$7.99
Honey Fried Half Chicken
$13.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Chambersburg
Meatball Subs
Tiramisu
Turkey Salad
Meat Calzones
Lasagna
Garlic Cheese Bread
Baklava
Spaghetti
More near Chambersburg to explore
Frederick
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Martinsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(570 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(941 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston