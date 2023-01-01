Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve honey chicken

Stoners

615 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Dipped Chicken$10.45
More about Stoners
Hickory Ridge Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Ridge Restaurant

3875 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (1140 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Fried Chicken Wrap$7.99
Honey Fried Half Chicken$13.99
More about Hickory Ridge Restaurant

