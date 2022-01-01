Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve italian subs

Italian Village

5267 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Sub$9.10
More about Italian Village
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rosalie's Italian Stallion Sub$9.50
Includes Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!
More about Rosalies Grill

