Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Italian subs in
Chambersburg
/
Chambersburg
/
Italian Subs
Chambersburg restaurants that serve italian subs
Italian Village
5267 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Italian Sub
$9.10
More about Italian Village
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
Avg 4.2
(117 reviews)
Rosalie's Italian Stallion Sub
$9.50
Includes Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!
More about Rosalies Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Chambersburg
Fritters
Italian Wedding Soup
Boneless Wings
Philly Cheesesteaks
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Ravioli
Baked Ziti
Chopped Salad
More near Chambersburg to explore
Frederick
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Martinsburg
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(577 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(192 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(933 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston