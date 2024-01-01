Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Chambersburg

Go
Chambersburg restaurants
Toast

Chambersburg restaurants that serve patty melts

GearHouse Brewing image

 

GearHouse Brewing

253 Grant Street, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$13.50
Two Smashed Patties / Grilled Onion / American / Pickles / Lettuce / Miller Sauce / Marbled Rye. Served with house cut fries.
More about GearHouse Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Stoners

615 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$5.65
More about Stoners

Browse other tasty dishes in Chambersburg

Pizza Burgers

Spinach Salad

Tiramisu

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tortellini

Chocolate Cake

Tostadas

Pesto Paninis

Map

More near Chambersburg to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (280 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston