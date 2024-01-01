Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Chambersburg
/
Chambersburg
/
Patty Melts
Chambersburg restaurants that serve patty melts
GearHouse Brewing
253 Grant Street, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$13.50
Two Smashed Patties / Grilled Onion / American / Pickles / Lettuce / Miller Sauce / Marbled Rye. Served with house cut fries.
More about GearHouse Brewing
Stoners
615 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Patty Melt
$5.65
More about Stoners
