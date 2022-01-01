Ravioli in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve ravioli
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Kids: Cheese Ravioli
|$6.00
3 Ravioli with Rosalie's Marinara Sauce
|Cheese Ravioli
|$12.50
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Cheese Ravioli
|$9.49
Served with side salad and garlic bread
|Meat Ravioli
|$9.49
Served with side salad and garlic bread