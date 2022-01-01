Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve ravioli

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Kids: Cheese Ravioli$6.00
3 Ravioli with Rosalie's Marinara Sauce
Cheese Ravioli$12.50
Customize the way you like! Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
More about Rosalies Grill
PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$9.49
Served with side salad and garlic bread
Meat Ravioli$9.49
Served with side salad and garlic bread
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Ravioli$9.49
Served with side salad and garlic bread
More about PAT CARLA'S III

