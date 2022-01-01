Reuben in Chambersburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chambersburg restaurants that serve reuben
The Chambersburg Family Diner
1110 Lincoln Way, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Reuben
$10.99
More about The Chambersburg Family Diner
Roy-Pitz Brewing Company
140 N Third St, Chambersburg
No reviews yet
Grateful Reuben
$12.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, house russian dressing served on marble rye. Served with chips & a pickle
More about Roy-Pitz Brewing Company
