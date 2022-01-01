Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants that serve scallops

Rosalies Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Scallops Fravdiavolo$20.00
Shrimp, Bay Scallops Sauteed with Spicy Crushed Tomatoes over Angel Hair. Served with a side salad & Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
More about Rosalies Grill
Banner pic

 

The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge

1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$18.00
served with asian slaw
More about The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp, scallops and Clams$16.99
choice of garlic wine sauce or marinara sauce
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp, Scallops and Pasta$15.99
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp, Scallops and Pasta$15.99
More about PAT CARLA'S III

