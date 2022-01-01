Shrimp salad in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve shrimp salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|TUSCAN SHRIMP SALAD
|$15.00
field greens | baby kale & arugula | heirloom tomato | corn | asiago | basil pesto shrimp | polenta croutons | creamy caesar dressing
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$12.99
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sweet peppers, black olives and cheese
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Shrimp Salad
|$11.99
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, green olives and onions
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Shrimp, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and croutons