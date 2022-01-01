Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve steak salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Del Sol

438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.7 (1959 reviews)
Takeout
BLACK & BLEU STEAK SALAD$15.00
romaine | baby kale & arugula | heirloom tomatoes | red onion | organic egg | blackened tenderloin tips | gorgonzola | applewood bacon | bleu cheese dressing
More about Cafe Del Sol
PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Cheese Salad$10.99
chopped steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers and black olives
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Steak Salad$9.99
Steak, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Steak Salad$9.99
Steak, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
More about PAT CARLA'S III

