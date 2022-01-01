Steak salad in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Cafe Del Sol
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|BLACK & BLEU STEAK SALAD
|$15.00
romaine | baby kale & arugula | heirloom tomatoes | red onion | organic egg | blackened tenderloin tips | gorgonzola | applewood bacon | bleu cheese dressing
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Steak Cheese Salad
|$10.99
chopped steak, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers and black olives
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Cheese Steak Salad
|$9.99
Steak, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion