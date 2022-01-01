Stromboli in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve stromboli
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Regular Stromboli
|$9.99
pepperoni ham cheese
|Works Stromboli
|$11.99
pepperoni ham sausage onion green pepper mushroom extra cheese
|Cheese Steak Stromboli
|$10.99
steak and cheese
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|LG Cheesesteak Stromboli
|$14.50
Steak and mozzarella cheese
|Sm Works Stromboli
|$10.50
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
|LG Cheesesteak Works Stromboli
|$16.50
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese