Stromboli in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve stromboli

PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Stromboli$9.99
pepperoni ham cheese
Works Stromboli$11.99
pepperoni ham sausage onion green pepper mushroom extra cheese
Cheese Steak Stromboli$10.99
steak and cheese
PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
LG Cheesesteak Stromboli$14.50
Steak and mozzarella cheese
Sm Works Stromboli$10.50
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and extra cheese
LG Cheesesteak Works Stromboli$16.50
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese
PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Cheesesteak Stromboli$14.50
Steak and mozzarella cheese
LG Meatlovers Stromboli$16.50
Sm Meatlovers Stromboli$10.50
