Tacos in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve tacos

GearHouse Brewing

253 Grant Street, Chambersburg

Chorizo con Papas Tacos$14.00
Salsa Verde/Onion/Cilantro/Chipotle Crema/Queso Cotija
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Salsa Verde/Onion/Cilantro/Chipotle Crema/Queso Cotija
More about GearHouse Brewing
Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ

44 Sunny Ln, Chambersburg

Carne Guisada Taco
Teto’s Authentic South Texas Favorite
Chicken Pulled Bbq Taco
Our hand chopped bbq brisket served in your choice of a corn or flour tortilla.
Chopped Brisket Taco$3.79
Our hand chopped bbq brisket served in your choice of a corn or flour tortilla.
More about Teto's Tex-Mex BBQ
PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

Taco Salad$10.99
More about PAT and CARLA'S II

