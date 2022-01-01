Tuna salad in Chambersburg
Chambersburg restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Cafe Del Sol
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Del Sol
438 Gateway Ave, Chambersburg
|AHI TUNA SALAD
|$15.00
field greens | watermelon radish | cucumber | avocado | edamame | five spiced almonds | rare seared yellowfin tuna | sesame mango salsa | carrot miso ginger vinaigrette
More about Rosalies Grill
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Rosalie's Tuna Salad Sub
|$9.00
A blend of tuna, carrots, and mayonnaise on our Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Tuna Salad
|$10.99
lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet peppers, black olives and cheese
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Tuna Salad
|$9.99
Tuna, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion