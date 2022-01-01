Go
CHAMOY CITY LIMITS

Raspa + Mangonadas + Slushies + Chamoy + Ice Cream

ICE CREAM

447 W Hildebrand Ave • $

Avg 3.5 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

ORIGINAL PICKLE CONE RED RASPA 32oz$7.75
Shaved Ice Raspa + Red Chamoy +Cherry Syrup+ Whole Pickle + Lucas Salt + Sour Cherry with a Hint of Sweetness + 32oz
RED CANDY APPLE CHOPPED$7.50
Whole fresh cellophane-wrapped candy apple with a side of lucas & chamoy!
Tigers Blood Sno Cone
Grape Sno Cone
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE SLUSHIE
CHERRY - CHAMOY RASPA w/ Chinese Candies$6.25
Cherry - Chamoy #1 Bestseller
PINK LECHE RASPA$5.95
Shaved Ice Raspa + Original secret-recipe Pink Leche + Cold and Sweet
KOOL-AID SLUSHIE
ISLE OF MISFITS RASPA$5.75
Tropical with cherry coco and pineapple! Red & green chamoy, Sweet and sour. Customer fave since 2012!
Strawberry Sno Cone
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

447 W Hildebrand Ave

San Antonio TX

Sunday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
