CHAMOY CITY LIMITS
Raspa + Mangonadas + Slushies + Chamoy + Ice Cream
ICE CREAM
447 W Hildebrand Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
447 W Hildebrand Ave
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chez Vatel Bistro
Chez Vatel Bistro
BistroQuick
Great idea for company meetings or office lunches.
**12 item minimum for delivery**
24 Hour Notice required for delivery orders.
Please call the 210-828-3141 or 210-829-8077 to check availability for same day orders
Hearthstone Bakery Cafe Catering
Please note any orders needed within 24 hours must be placed over the phone with a catering manager.
Glass And Plate
Come in and enjoy!