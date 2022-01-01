Champaign American restaurants you'll love

Champaign restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Champaign

Seven Saints image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey BBQ Slider$4.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
Bacon and Cheese Slider$4.79
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
Cheese Curds$12.99
Fresh from Ropp Jersey Farm our white cheddar cheese curds are hand-battered, fried, and served with marinara
More about Seven Saints
Neil St Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'$8.00
Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.
Smoked BBQ Ribs
Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Lightly breaded with cornmeal and served with our house remoulade sauce.
More about Neil St Blues
Rumbergers Wings image

 

Rumbergers Wings

2502 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
15 PC Wings$14.50
Includes choice of one flavor. Served with celery and dressing.
Onion Rings
5PC Tender$8.99
More about Rumbergers Wings
Esquire Lounge image

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumplings$6.50
Cheese Pizza$7.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
More about Esquire Lounge
Baxters American Grille image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Baxters American Grille

100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1036 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Mushrooms$9.00
andouille stuffed mushrooms with melted gruyere cheese, white wine butter sauce, drizzled balsamic-pomegranate reduction & toasted garlic crostini
Brazalian Steak Kabobs$21.00
Tender grilled balsamic marinated steak & vegetable kabobs topped with chimichurri. Served over white rice
Sticky Ribs$14.00
dry rubbed then tossed with tangy mustard bbq sauce
More about Baxters American Grille
Miga image

 

Miga

301 N Neil St #104, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$3.00
sake
Bulgogi Beef Bun$4.00
pickles, mixed greens, onion, cucumber, wasabi aioli, hoisin sauce
Kamikaze'"$13.00
salmon & spicy tuna with cucumber & scallion
More about Miga
Billy Barooz image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$13.00
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a
creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO$11.00
fried chicken breast, pickle,
chipotle mayo, brioche bun
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$15.00
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut
ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and
served with beefy au jus on a toasted
steak bun
More about Billy Barooz
Guido's Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guido's Bar and Grill

2 E Main St, Champaign

Avg 4.1 (1139 reviews)
Takeout
More about Guido's Bar and Grill

