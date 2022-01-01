Champaign American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Champaign
More about Seven Saints
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Smokey BBQ Slider
|$4.99
Hand-pattied beef with melted smoked gouda, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, topped with a beer-battered onion ring
|Bacon and Cheese Slider
|$4.79
Classic slider with melted cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
|Cheese Curds
|$12.99
Fresh from Ropp Jersey Farm our white cheddar cheese curds are hand-battered, fried, and served with marinara
More about Neil St Blues
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Popular items
|Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'
|$8.00
Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.
|Smoked BBQ Ribs
Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.00
Lightly breaded with cornmeal and served with our house remoulade sauce.
More about Rumbergers Wings
Rumbergers Wings
2502 Village Green Place, Champaign
|Popular items
|15 PC Wings
|$14.50
Includes choice of one flavor. Served with celery and dressing.
|Onion Rings
|5PC Tender
|$8.99
More about Esquire Lounge
PIZZA • GRILL
Esquire Lounge
106 N Walnut St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Dumplings
|$6.50
|Cheese Pizza
|$7.50
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
More about Baxters American Grille
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Baxters American Grille
100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign
|Popular items
|Drunken Mushrooms
|$9.00
andouille stuffed mushrooms with melted gruyere cheese, white wine butter sauce, drizzled balsamic-pomegranate reduction & toasted garlic crostini
|Brazalian Steak Kabobs
|$21.00
Tender grilled balsamic marinated steak & vegetable kabobs topped with chimichurri. Served over white rice
|Sticky Ribs
|$14.00
dry rubbed then tossed with tangy mustard bbq sauce
More about Miga
Miga
301 N Neil St #104, Champaign
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$3.00
sake
|Bulgogi Beef Bun
|$4.00
pickles, mixed greens, onion, cucumber, wasabi aioli, hoisin sauce
|Kamikaze'"
|$13.00
salmon & spicy tuna with cucumber & scallion
More about Billy Barooz
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$13.00
Corn chips piled high, smothered with a
creamy sauce of Monterey Jack cheese and jalapeños and topped with tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños. Served with fire roasted salsa and sour cream.
|Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO
|$11.00
fried chicken breast, pickle,
chipotle mayo, brioche bun
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Seven ounces of premium hand-cut
ribeye steak, grilled to your liking and
served with beefy au jus on a toasted
steak bun