Champaign breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Champaign
More about The Original Pancake House
The Original Pancake House
1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
|Meat Lovers Scramble
Filled with sausage, bacon, ham and cheddar cheese.
|Farmers Scramble
Filled with sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
More about Cracked on Green
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked on Green
619 E Green st, Champaign