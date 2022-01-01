Champaign breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Champaign

The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House

1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
Meat Lovers Scramble
Filled with sausage, bacon, ham and cheddar cheese.
Farmers Scramble
Filled with sausage, potatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
More about The Original Pancake House
Cracked on Green image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked on Green

619 E Green st, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cracked on Green
Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe image

SOUPS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe

1807 S Neil St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (275 reviews)
Takeout
More about Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Champaign

Salmon

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Rangoon

Veggie Tacos

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston