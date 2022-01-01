Champaign cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Champaign

Aroma Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Aroma Cafe

6 E Taylor, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$9.45
lettuce, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, croutons, ranch or spicy ranch
Americano-20oz$3.85
espresso + hot water
Latte-20oz$4.30
espresso + steamed milk
More about Aroma Cafe
Mia Za's image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta
Comes with cavatappi, chiken, bacon, toasted panko, and cheddar sauce. Deselect to remove
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta$5.25
Comes with fettuccine and alfredo, you can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
Create Your Own Sandwich
Choose your bread, spread, cheese, and toppings
More about Mia Za's
Cracked on Green image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked on Green

619 E Green st, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cracked on Green
Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe image

SOUPS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe

1807 S Neil St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (275 reviews)
Takeout
More about Everyday Kitchen - Restaurant. Bar. Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Champaign

Salmon

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Rangoon

Veggie Tacos

