Champaign cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Champaign
More about Aroma Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Aroma Cafe
6 E Taylor, Champaign
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$9.45
lettuce, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, croutons, ranch or spicy ranch
|Americano-20oz
|$3.85
espresso + hot water
|Latte-20oz
|$4.30
espresso + steamed milk
More about Mia Za's
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta
Comes with cavatappi, chiken, bacon, toasted panko, and cheddar sauce. Deselect to remove
|Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta
|$5.25
Comes with fettuccine and alfredo, you can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
|Create Your Own Sandwich
Choose your bread, spread, cheese, and toppings
More about Cracked on Green
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cracked on Green
619 E Green st, Champaign