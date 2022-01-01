Champaign Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Champaign
More about Maize
Maize
60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave, Champaign
|Popular items
|Taco Tradicional
|$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
|Taco Americano
|$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
|Quesadilla
|$5.00
More about Maize Mexican Grill
Maize Mexican Grill
60 E. Green St, Champaign
|Popular items
|Taco Mexica
|$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
|Volcan
|$5.00
Fried and crispy tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
|Taco Americano
|$3.75
More about Maize at the Station
BURRITOS • TACOS
Maize at the Station
100 N. Chestnut, Champaign
|Popular items
|Taco Mexica
|$3.75
|Taco Tradicional
|$3.25
|Taco Veggie
|$3.25
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.