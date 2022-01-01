Champaign Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Champaign

Maize image

 

Maize

60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tradicional$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Americano$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Quesadilla$5.00
More about Maize
Maize Mexican Grill image

 

Maize Mexican Grill

60 E. Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Mexica$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
Volcan$5.00
Fried and crispy tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Americano$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
More about Maize Mexican Grill
Maize at the Station image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Maize at the Station

100 N. Chestnut, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Mexica$3.75
A fresh handmade tortilla topped with grilled cheese, your choice of protein, onion and cilantro. On of the favorites!!!!
Taco Tradicional$3.25
Fresh handmade tortilla topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro.
Taco Veggie$3.25
Fresh handmade corn tortilla topped beans, rice, cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato.
More about Maize at the Station
Restaurant banner

 

Las Palmas

608 W Town Center Blvd, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Las Palmas

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Champaign

Salmon

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Rangoon

Veggie Tacos

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston