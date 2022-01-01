Champaign pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Champaign

Mia Za's image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta
Comes with cavatappi, chiken, bacon, toasted panko, and cheddar sauce. Deselect to remove
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta$5.25
Comes with fettuccine and alfredo, you can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
Create Your Own Sandwich
Choose your bread, spread, cheese, and toppings
Jupiter's At The Crossing image

 

Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Wings - 10$16.49
Custom Pizza-LG$20.24
BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.89
Esquire Lounge image

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumplings$6.50
Cheese Pizza$7.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
NAYA image

 

NAYA

212 E Green St #104, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$3.25
Pork marinated and grilled with chili adobo. Served with grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, and a side of salsa.
Rose Shrimp Pasta$16.00
Spaghetti tossed in a tomato cream sauce with sautéed shrimp and finished with Parmesan cheese and micro greens.
Cheese Burger$10.00
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Japanese mayo, choice of cheese.
Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria

39 E Main St, Champaign

Avg 4.1 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Illini Inn image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Illini Inn

901 S Fourth, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 lb Boneless Wings$9.99
12" BYO$10.99
12" Meat Lovers$14.99
