Champaign pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Champaign
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
Popular items
Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta
Comes with cavatappi, chiken, bacon, toasted panko, and cheddar sauce. Deselect to remove
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta
|$5.25
Comes with fettuccine and alfredo, you can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
Create Your Own Sandwich
Choose your bread, spread, cheese, and toppings
Jupiter's At The Crossing
2511 Village Green Place, Champaign
Popular items
Buffalo Wings - 10
|$16.49
Custom Pizza-LG
|$20.24
BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.89
PIZZA • GRILL
Esquire Lounge
106 N Walnut St, Champaign
Popular items
Dumplings
|$6.50
Cheese Pizza
|$7.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
NAYA
212 E Green St #104, Champaign
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco
|$3.25
Pork marinated and grilled with chili adobo. Served with grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, and a side of salsa.
Rose Shrimp Pasta
|$16.00
Spaghetti tossed in a tomato cream sauce with sautéed shrimp and finished with Parmesan cheese and micro greens.
Cheese Burger
|$10.00
Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Japanese mayo, choice of cheese.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Jupiter's Billiards & Pizzeria
39 E Main St, Champaign
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Illini Inn
901 S Fourth, Champaign
Popular items
1/2 lb Boneless Wings
|$9.99
12" BYO
|$10.99
12" Meat Lovers
|$14.99