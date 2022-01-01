Champaign seafood restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Champaign

Neil St Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'$8.00
Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.
Smoked BBQ Ribs
Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Lightly breaded with cornmeal and served with our house remoulade sauce.
More about Neil St Blues
PokeLab image

SEAFOOD • POKE

PokeLab

605 S 6th St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poke Deluxe$17.95
Tuna, Salmon, Spicy Crab Salad , Scallop, EEL (2pec), Cucumber, onion, Edamame, mango, Spicy mayo sauce, Eel sauce, masago and crunchy onion for topping.
Tuna Lover$13.55
Tuna, white Tuna, cucumber, pineapple, sweet pepper, yellow pickle, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo sauce, Crunchy onion.
Signature Bowl$13.55
Salmon, Spicy crab salad, Mango, Cucumber, Edamame,
Sweet corn, spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, masago, Rice seasoning.
More about PokeLab
Hamilton Walker's image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
6oz Grilled Atlantic Salmon$31.00
Sweet dijon glaze, warm bacon dressed roasted red potatoes & wilted spinach.
Garlic Herb Rub Chicken$25.00
Garlic herb rubbed chicken. Grilled, parmesan crusted, sautéed vegetables, light peppercorn cream sauce.
Crab Cake$16.00
Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.
More about Hamilton Walker's

