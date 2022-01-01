Champaign seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Champaign
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
Popular items
Britt's Southern Style Banana Puddin'
|$8.00
Vanilla Wafers layered in rich pudding. Topped with whipped cream.
|Smoked BBQ Ribs
Fall off the bone and slow smoked in house. Served with sweet or spicy bbq sauce and choice of 2 sides.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.00
Lightly breaded with cornmeal and served with our house remoulade sauce.
SEAFOOD • POKE
PokeLab
605 S 6th St, Champaign
Popular items
Poke Deluxe
|$17.95
Tuna, Salmon, Spicy Crab Salad , Scallop, EEL (2pec), Cucumber, onion, Edamame, mango, Spicy mayo sauce, Eel sauce, masago and crunchy onion for topping.
Tuna Lover
|$13.55
Tuna, white Tuna, cucumber, pineapple, sweet pepper, yellow pickle, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo sauce, Crunchy onion.
Signature Bowl
|$13.55
Salmon, Spicy crab salad, Mango, Cucumber, Edamame,
Sweet corn, spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, masago, Rice seasoning.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Hamilton Walker's
201 N Neil Street, Champaign
Popular items
6oz Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$31.00
Sweet dijon glaze, warm bacon dressed roasted red potatoes & wilted spinach.
Garlic Herb Rub Chicken
|$25.00
Garlic herb rubbed chicken. Grilled, parmesan crusted, sautéed vegetables, light peppercorn cream sauce.
Crab Cake
|$16.00
Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.