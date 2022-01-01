Champaign sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in Champaign

Sushi Siam image

SUSHI

Sushi Siam

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Rolls$6.99
Big Boy Roll$14.99
Siam Fried Rice$12.99
More about Sushi Siam
PokeLab image

SEAFOOD • POKE

PokeLab

605 S 6th St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (528 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poke Deluxe$17.95
Tuna, Salmon, Spicy Crab Salad , Scallop, EEL (2pec), Cucumber, onion, Edamame, mango, Spicy mayo sauce, Eel sauce, masago and crunchy onion for topping.
Tuna Lover$13.55
Tuna, white Tuna, cucumber, pineapple, sweet pepper, yellow pickle, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo sauce, Crunchy onion.
Signature Bowl$13.55
Salmon, Spicy crab salad, Mango, Cucumber, Edamame,
Sweet corn, spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, masago, Rice seasoning.
More about PokeLab
Miga image

 

Miga

301 N Neil St #104, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$3.00
sake
Bulgogi Beef Bun$4.00
pickles, mixed greens, onion, cucumber, wasabi aioli, hoisin sauce
Kamikaze'"$13.00
salmon & spicy tuna with cucumber & scallion
More about Miga

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Champaign

Salmon

Tacos

Quesadillas

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Rangoon

Veggie Tacos

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston