Beef salad in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve beef salad

SUSHI

SUSHI SIAM

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Siam Beef Salad$11.99
More about SUSHI SIAM
Sushi Siam CU - 1729 W Kirby Ave

1729 W Kirby Ave, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Siam Beef Salad$11.99
More about Sushi Siam CU - 1729 W Kirby Ave

