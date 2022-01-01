Black bean burgers in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve black bean burgers
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
Black beans blended with peppers and spices. Topped with avocado, tomatoes, and lettuce.
PIZZA • GRILL
Esquire Lounge
106 N Walnut St, Champaign
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$6.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
Grilled black bean and corn veggie burger topped with pepper-jack cheese and a sautéed combination of sweet bell peppers and onions