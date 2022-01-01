Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Neil St Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$12.00
Black beans blended with peppers and spices. Topped with avocado, tomatoes, and lettuce.
More about Neil St Blues
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Veggie Burger$6.95
More about Esquire Lounge
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$13.00
Grilled black bean and corn veggie burger topped with pepper-jack cheese and a sautéed combination of sweet bell peppers and onions
More about Billy Barooz
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$12.50
provolone, tomato, lettuce, peppadew peppers, Adobo aioli, onion ciabatta roll
More about Sun Singer Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Burritos

Pesto Pizza

Reuben

Calamari

Pork Noodle Soup

Crab Cakes

Chicken Burritos

Cucumber Salad

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston