Burritos in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve burritos
More about Burrito King
Burrito King
408 E Green St, Champaign
|Burrito Prince
|$10.50
Flour tortilla with choice of meat, beans rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with sweet corn, sour cream and tomato.
More about Aroma Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Aroma Cafe
6 E Taylor, Champaign
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$9.00
egg, zucchini, tomatillo salsa verde, red pepper, candied jalapeño, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño salsa, pickled red onion, chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla
|Southwestern Breakfast Burrito
|$9.65
egg, corn + black bean salsa, rice, guacamole, roasted red bell pepper, monterey jack cheese
|Basic Breakfast Burrito
|$7.75
egg, cheese, tomato
add avocado, sausage, ham or bacon for $1.50
More about Maize Mexican Grill
Maize Mexican Grill
60 E. Green St, Champaign
|Burrito Veggie
|$9.00
|Burrito Huitlacoche (Corn Mushroom)
|$9.00
|Burrito Pechuga (Chicken Breast)
|$11.00