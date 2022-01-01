Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve burritos

Burrito King

408 E Green St, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito Prince$10.50
Flour tortilla with choice of meat, beans rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and tomato. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with sweet corn, sour cream and tomato.
More about Burrito King
SMOKED SALMON

Aroma Cafe

6 E Taylor, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Burrito$9.00
egg, zucchini, tomatillo salsa verde, red pepper, candied jalapeño, black beans, guacamole, jalapeño salsa, pickled red onion, chihuahua cheese, flour tortilla
Southwestern Breakfast Burrito$9.65
egg, corn + black bean salsa, rice, guacamole, roasted red bell pepper, monterey jack cheese
Basic Breakfast Burrito$7.75
egg, cheese, tomato
add avocado, sausage, ham or bacon for $1.50
More about Aroma Cafe
Maize Mexican Grill

60 E. Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Veggie$9.00
Burrito Huitlacoche (Corn Mushroom)$9.00
Burrito Pechuga (Chicken Breast)$11.00
More about Maize Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS

Maize at the Station

100 N. Chestnut, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Pez (Fish)$11.00
Burrito Pollo (Chicken)$9.00
Burrito Veggie$9.00
More about Maize at the Station

