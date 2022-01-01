Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Caesar Salad$5.99
Romaine hearts tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with croutons and asiago cheese
Caesar Salad$12.49
Romaine hearts tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with croutons and asiago cheese
More about Seven Saints
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$5.35
Comes with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing. You can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
More about Mia Za's
Neil St Blues image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan tossed in Creamy Caesar dressing
More about Neil St Blues
Jupiter's At The Crossing image

 

Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad-HALF$5.89
Caesar Salad$9.19
More about Jupiter's At The Crossing
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, with seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing
More about Billy Barooz
NAYA image

 

NAYA

212 E Green St #104, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Wasabi Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, crouton, parmesan cheese, bacon, wasabi caesar dressing
More about NAYA
139d41e3-ba80-448c-9b58-1116e4484f1b image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, garlic crouton, parmesan.
Tossed with caesar dressing.
More about Hamilton Walker's

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Nachos

Tostadas

Flautas

Carne Asada Burritos

Sticky Rice

Thai Coffee

Thai Tea

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston