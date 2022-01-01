Caesar salad in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Seven Saints
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$5.99
Romaine hearts tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with croutons and asiago cheese
|Caesar Salad
|$12.49
Romaine hearts tossed with classic caesar dressing topped with croutons and asiago cheese
More about Mia Za's
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
|Caesar Salad
|$5.35
Comes with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing. You can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove
More about Neil St Blues
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan tossed in Creamy Caesar dressing
More about Jupiter's At The Crossing
Jupiter's At The Crossing
2511 Village Green Place, Champaign
|Caesar Salad-HALF
|$5.89
|Caesar Salad
|$9.19
More about Billy Barooz
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, with seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing
More about NAYA
NAYA
212 E Green St #104, Champaign
|Bacon Wasabi Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, crouton, parmesan cheese, bacon, wasabi caesar dressing