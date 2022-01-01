Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Suzu's

114 W Walnut st, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Chocolate Roll Cake$40.00
Chocolate chiffon cake rolled with chocolate cream and whipped cream, garnished with chocolate. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
Chocolate Roll Cake Slice$8.00
Chocolate Roll Cake with chocolate custard, whipped cream, and chocolate nibs
Mother's Day Roll Cake Slices$8.50
Fri., Sat. and Sun. Mother's Day Special! Strawberry Chiffon Cake with yuzu curd, whipped cream and topped with strawberries and blackberries
The Ribeye image

 

The Ribeye

1701 S. Neil Street, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gourmet Carrot Cake$5.95
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sushi Siam

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tod Mun Fried Fish Cake$7.99
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Seven Saints Ding Dong Tribute Cake$7.99
Our take on a traditional dessert favorite, chocolate with cream filling and raspberry
Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cake$8.99
Warm oatmeal cake topped with brown sugar frosting and carmelized coconut topping
Crab Cakes$17.99
Two lump crab cakes served on field greens with mango mint salsa and spicy remoulade
Aroma Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Aroma Cafe

6 E Taylor, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Slice$3.75
available in-store only
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Limoncello Cake$4.50
Triple Chocolate Cake$4.50
Layers of Rich Chocolate Cake and Fudge Frosting.
Carrot Cake$4.50
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$12.00
Two grilled cakes served with our house remoulade sauce. Gluten Free recipe!
Baxters American Grille image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Baxters American Grille

100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1036 reviews)
Takeout
Gooey Butter Cake$6.00
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$16.00
Sautéed crab cakes served with fresh
pico de gallo, jalapeño-dill aioli and
roasted sweet pepper purée
Carrot Cake$8.50
Chocolate Cake - BB$7.00
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caramel Crunch Cake$8.50
decadent caramel soaked cake with brown sugar streusel, caramel cream cheese frosting, and cinnamon sugar sprinkles
Chocolate Overload Cake$8.50
four split layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with a smooth milk chocolate mousse, finished in chocolate ganache & covered in dark chocolate bark pieces
059f5b5f-83b1-48fb-bb94-30a1ee7f7a29 image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake$16.00
Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.




