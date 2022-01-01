Cake in Champaign
Suzu's
114 W Walnut st, Champaign
|*Chocolate Roll Cake
|$40.00
Chocolate chiffon cake rolled with chocolate cream and whipped cream, garnished with chocolate. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
|Chocolate Roll Cake Slice
|$8.00
Chocolate Roll Cake with chocolate custard, whipped cream, and chocolate nibs
|Mother's Day Roll Cake Slices
|$8.50
Fri., Sat. and Sun. Mother's Day Special! Strawberry Chiffon Cake with yuzu curd, whipped cream and topped with strawberries and blackberries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Seven Saints Ding Dong Tribute Cake
|$7.99
Our take on a traditional dessert favorite, chocolate with cream filling and raspberry
|Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cake
|$8.99
Warm oatmeal cake topped with brown sugar frosting and carmelized coconut topping
|Crab Cakes
|$17.99
Two lump crab cakes served on field greens with mango mint salsa and spicy remoulade
SMOKED SALMON
Aroma Cafe
6 E Taylor, Champaign
|Cake Slice
|$3.75
available in-store only
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
|Limoncello Cake
|$4.50
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
Layers of Rich Chocolate Cake and Fudge Frosting.
|Carrot Cake
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Crab Cakes
|$12.00
Two grilled cakes served with our house remoulade sauce. Gluten Free recipe!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Baxters American Grille
100 Trade Center Dr, Champaign
|Gooey Butter Cake
|$6.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Sautéed crab cakes served with fresh
pico de gallo, jalapeño-dill aioli and
roasted sweet pepper purée
|Carrot Cake
|$8.50
|Chocolate Cake - BB
|$7.00
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Caramel Crunch Cake
|$8.50
decadent caramel soaked cake with brown sugar streusel, caramel cream cheese frosting, and cinnamon sugar sprinkles
|Chocolate Overload Cake
|$8.50
four split layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with a smooth milk chocolate mousse, finished in chocolate ganache & covered in dark chocolate bark pieces