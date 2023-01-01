Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California burgers in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
California Burgers
Champaign restaurants that serve california burgers
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
Avg 4.5
(1288 reviews)
California Burger
$14.75
Topped with mozzarella and avocado.
More about Billy Barooz
