Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Cheese Fries
Champaign restaurants that serve cheese fries
Burrito King
408 E Green St, Champaign
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$4.00
More about Burrito King
The Original Pancake House
1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign
Avg 4.4
(419 reviews)
Home Fried Potatoes with Bacon & Cheese
$5.50
More about The Original Pancake House
Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign
Hash Browns
Hot Chocolate
Noodle Soup
Jambalaya
Fish Sandwiches
Pretzels
Tostadas
Steak Burgers
More near Champaign to explore
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Urbana
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mahomet
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Danville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1604 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston