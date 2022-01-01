Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve cheese fries

Burrito King

408 E Green St, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$4.00
More about Burrito King
The Original Pancake House

1909 W Springfield Ave, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Home Fried Potatoes with Bacon & Cheese$5.50
More about The Original Pancake House

