Chicken salad in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.49
Grilled chicken diced with candied walnuts, red grapes, red onions, and celery on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad$7.99
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
Country Fried Chicken Salad$15.99
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
More about Seven Saints
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Chicken Salad
Comes with mixed greens, feta cheese, chicken, cucumber, crasins, chow mein noodles, almonds, and sesame dressing. Deselect to remove
More about Mia Za's
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Salad with Chicken$8.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
More about Esquire Lounge
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Salad$18.50
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced Roma tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles and bacon
More about Billy Barooz
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Country Chicken Salad$11.50
house-made chicken salad with apple, celery, walnuts, onion, mayonnaise, lettuce, toasted multigrain bread
1/2 Country Chicken Salad$8.50
house-made chicken salad with apple, celery, walnuts, onion, mayonnaise, lettuce, toasted multigrain bread
More about Sun Singer Restaurant

