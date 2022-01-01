Chicken salad in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve chicken salad
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.49
Grilled chicken diced with candied walnuts, red grapes, red onions, and celery on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
|1/2 Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Spring greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, red onions, applewood smoked bacon, and hard-boiled eggs topped with cheddar-jack cheese and hand-battered country fried chicken served with honey mustard on the side
|Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Country Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
|Sesame Chicken Salad
Comes with mixed greens, feta cheese, chicken, cucumber, crasins, chow mein noodles, almonds, and sesame dressing. Deselect to remove
Esquire Lounge
106 N Walnut St, Champaign
|Salad with Chicken
|$8.95
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Chicken Bacon Salad
|$18.50
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced Roma tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles and bacon
Sun Singer Restaurant
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Country Chicken Salad
|$11.50
house-made chicken salad with apple, celery, walnuts, onion, mayonnaise, lettuce, toasted multigrain bread
|1/2 Country Chicken Salad
|$8.50
1/2 Country Chicken Salad
|$8.50