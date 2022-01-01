Chicken sandwiches in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.49
Grilled chicken diced with candied walnuts, red grapes, red onions, and celery on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's
629 E Green St, Champaign
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Comes with ranch, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken and red onions. Deselect to remove
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Comes with chipotle mayo, mozzarella bacon, chicken, red onions, fresh basil, and tomatoes. Deselect to remove
PIZZA • GRILL
Esquire Lounge
106 N Walnut St, Champaign
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$6.95
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Fiery Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast with Southwestern seasoning on grilled sourdough bread with pepper-jack cheese, nut-free chipotle pesto, fire-roasted jalapeño strips,
tomato, red onion, lettuce and chipotle mayo
|Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO
|$13.00
fried chicken breast, pickle,
chipotle mayo, brioche bun
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.00
Lightly seasoned tender grilled chicken
breast, basted with your choice of BBQ,
Jamaican jerk, Buffalo sauce or Cajun seasoning served on our brioche bun