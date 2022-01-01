Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.49
Grilled chicken diced with candied walnuts, red grapes, red onions, and celery on toasted sourdough bread served with a side (onion rings +$1)
More about Seven Saints
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Comes with ranch, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken and red onions. Deselect to remove
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Comes with chipotle mayo, mozzarella bacon, chicken, red onions, fresh basil, and tomatoes. Deselect to remove
More about Mia Za's
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Esquire Lounge

106 N Walnut St, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Sandwich$6.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
More about Esquire Lounge
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Fiery Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast with Southwestern seasoning on grilled sourdough bread with pepper-jack cheese, nut-free chipotle pesto, fire-roasted jalapeño strips,
tomato, red onion, lettuce and chipotle mayo
Fried Chicken SANDWICH - OO$13.00
fried chicken breast, pickle,
chipotle mayo, brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
Lightly seasoned tender grilled chicken
breast, basted with your choice of BBQ,
Jamaican jerk, Buffalo sauce or Cajun seasoning served on our brioche bun
More about Billy Barooz
Consumer pic

 

Four Breakfast & More

401 E Green St. unit 1, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
grilled onions , mushrooms, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo and pesto sauce.
More about Four Breakfast & More

