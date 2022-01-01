Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Maize image

 

Maize

60 E. Green St / 100 N. Chestnut Ave, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salsa & Chips Chica (Small)$1.50
More about Maize
Jupiter's At The Crossing image

 

Jupiter's At The Crossing

2511 Village Green Place, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips N Salsa$4.79
More about Jupiter's At The Crossing
Maize Mexican Grill image

 

Maize Mexican Grill

60 E. Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (760 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$3.00
More about Maize Mexican Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Chips + Salsa$6.00
Chips + Salsa$3.25
More about Billy Barooz
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.00
house-roasted tomato salsa & house-fried tortilla chips
More about Sun Singer Restaurant
Maize at the Station image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Maize at the Station

100 N. Chestnut, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salsa & Chips$3.00
More about Maize at the Station

