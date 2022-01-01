Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Champaign

Champaign restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Suzu's

114 W Walnut st, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Chocolate Roll Cake$40.00
Chocolate chiffon cake rolled with chocolate cream and whipped cream, garnished with chocolate. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
Chocolate Roll Cake Slice$8.00
Chocolate Roll Cake with chocolate custard, whipped cream, and chocolate nibs
*Chocolate Cake - 6" or 8"$50.00
Three-layer chocolate sponge cake with chocolate buttercream icing and beautifully decorated. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
More about Suzu's
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Cake$4.50
Layers of Rich Chocolate Cake and Fudge Frosting.
More about Mia Za's
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake - BB$7.00
More about Billy Barooz
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Overload Cake$8.50
four split layers of rich chocolate cake, filled with a smooth milk chocolate mousse, finished in chocolate ganache & covered in dark chocolate bark pieces
More about Sun Singer Restaurant

