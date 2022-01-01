Chocolate mousse in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Mia Za's - UIUC Campus
PIZZA • SALADS
Mia Za's - UIUC Campus
629 E Green St, Champaign
|Belgian Chocolate Mousse
|$4.50
More about Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe
Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe
1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign
|Chocolate Mini-Mousse
|$3.50
raspberry filled edible chocolate cordial cup topped with our chocolate mousse
|Chocolate Mousse
|$6.00
chocolate sauce, dark chocolate chips, whipped cream, Biscoff cookies