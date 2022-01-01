Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Mia Za's image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's - UIUC Campus

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Chocolate Mousse$4.50
More about Mia Za's - UIUC Campus
Sun Singer Restaurant image

 

Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe

1115 W Windsor Rd, Champaign

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mini-Mousse$3.50
raspberry filled edible chocolate cordial cup topped with our chocolate mousse
Chocolate Mousse$6.00
chocolate sauce, dark chocolate chips, whipped cream, Biscoff cookies
More about Sun Singer Restaurant & Wine Bar Cafe

