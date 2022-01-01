Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Aroma Cafe

6 E Taylor, Champaign

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$9.45
lettuce, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, tomato, croutons, ranch or spicy ranch
More about Aroma Cafe
Mia Za's image

PIZZA • SALADS

Mia Za's

629 E Green St, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (699 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Cobb Salad
More about Mia Za's

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Sandwiches

Lobsters

Mozzarella Sticks

Pancakes

Tacos

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston