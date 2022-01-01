Cookies in Champaign
Suzu's, a Japanese bakery
114 W Walnut st, Champaign
|New! Spring Cookie Pack
|$4.00
A selection of shortbread cookies in the shapes of tulips, bunnies, squirrels, and flowers. ( using natural flavors and colors of strawberry, peach, lemon, ube + vanilla)
|Small Cookie Pack
|$2.00
6 shortbread cookies in the shapes of bunnies, fish, kittens, and puppies.
|Mochi Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.25
Sweet, chewy and crunchy chocolate chip cookie with a mochi center!