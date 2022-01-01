Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Suzu's, a Japanese bakery

114 W Walnut st, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
New! Spring Cookie Pack$4.00
A selection of shortbread cookies in the shapes of tulips, bunnies, squirrels, and flowers. ( using natural flavors and colors of strawberry, peach, lemon, ube + vanilla)
Small Cookie Pack$2.00
6 shortbread cookies in the shapes of bunnies, fish, kittens, and puppies.
Mochi Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.25
Sweet, chewy and crunchy chocolate chip cookie with a mochi center!
More about Suzu's, a Japanese bakery
Consumer pic

 

Four Breakfast & More

401 E Green St. unit 1, Champaign

No reviews yet
Takeout
COOKIES AND CREAM$5.35
More about Four Breakfast & More

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Quesadillas

Pesto Pizza

Chips And Salsa

Lobsters

Veggie Tacos

Egg Rolls

Gyoza

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1665 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston