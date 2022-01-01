Crab cakes in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve crab cakes
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Seven Saints
32 E Chester St, Champaign
|Crab Cakes
|$17.99
Two lump crab cakes served on field greens with mango mint salsa and spicy remoulade
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Crab Cakes
|$12.00
Two grilled cakes served with our house remoulade sauce. Gluten Free recipe!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy Barooz
2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Sautéed crab cakes served with fresh
pico de gallo, jalapeño-dill aioli and
roasted sweet pepper purée