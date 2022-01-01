Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve crab cakes

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Seven Saints

32 E Chester St, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$17.99
Two lump crab cakes served on field greens with mango mint salsa and spicy remoulade
More about Seven Saints
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$12.00
Two grilled cakes served with our house remoulade sauce. Gluten Free recipe!
More about Neil St Blues
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy Barooz

2521 Village Green Pl, Champaign

Avg 4.5 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$16.00
Sautéed crab cakes served with fresh
pico de gallo, jalapeño-dill aioli and
roasted sweet pepper purée
More about Billy Barooz
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Hamilton Walker's

201 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.8 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake$16.00
Crab meat, red peppers, egg, breadcrumbs. Served with remoulade.
More about Hamilton Walker's

