Crab rangoon in Champaign

Champaign restaurants
Champaign restaurants that serve crab rangoon

SUSHI

Sushi Siam

1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (6pc)$6.99
More about Sushi Siam
PHO • NOODLES

Sticky Rice

415 N. North Neil St, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon$8.00
(6) deep-fried wontons stuffed with imitation crab, cream cheese, carrots, green onions with a citrus sweet and sour sauce
More about Sticky Rice

