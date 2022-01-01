Curry in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve curry
SUSHI
Sushi Siam
1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign
|Chicken Massaman Curry
|$15.99
|Kaeng Phet Ped Yang Roast Duck Curry
|$15.99
|Red Curry
|$13.99
PHO • NOODLES
Sticky Rice
415 N. North Neil St, Champaign
|Red Curry
|$13.00
thin bamboo shoots, sliced eggplant, green beans, and basil mixed in a coconut broth combined with spicy red curry paste
served with a side of steamed rice
|Pumpkin Curry
|$14.00
bean sprouts and pumpkin, mixed in a coconut broth combined with a sweet yellow curry paste
served with vermicelli rice noodles
**NOT GF**
|Panang Curry
|$13.00
carrots, broccoli, in sweet panang curry paste combined with coconut milk