Drunken noodles in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Drunken Noodles
Champaign restaurants that serve drunken noodles
SUSHI
SUSHI SIAM
1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign
Avg 4.7
(271 reviews)
Pad Kee Mao Noodles Drunken Noodle
$12.99
More about SUSHI SIAM
Sushi Siam CU - 1729 W Kirby Ave
1729 W Kirby Ave, Champaign
No reviews yet
Pad Kee Mao Noodles Drunken Noodle
$12.99
More about Sushi Siam CU - 1729 W Kirby Ave
