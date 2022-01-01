Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Champaign
/
Champaign
/
Edamame
Champaign restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI
SUSHI SIAM
1729 W Kirby Ave B13, Champaign
Avg 4.7
(271 reviews)
Edamame
$5.99
More about SUSHI SIAM
Sakanaya
403 East Green St., Champaign
No reviews yet
Edamame (V)(GF)
$5.50
green soy beans
More about Sakanaya
