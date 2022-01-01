Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Champaign

Go
Champaign restaurants
Toast

Champaign restaurants that serve egg rolls

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Neil St Blues

301 N Neil Street, Champaign

Avg 4.3 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$10.00
Tender cuts of steak, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cream Cheese, peppers and onions.
More about Neil St Blues
Sticky Rice image

PHO • NOODLES

Sticky Rice

415 N. North Neil St, Champaign

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Egg Roll$5.00
(3) mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with pork, lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots
Vegetable Egg Roll$5.00
(3) mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots
More about Sticky Rice

Browse other tasty dishes in Champaign

Goat Cheese Salad

Dumplings

Carrot Cake

Penne

Crab Rangoon

Fajitas

Shrimp Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Champaign to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbana

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mahomet

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Danville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (688 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston