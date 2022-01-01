Egg rolls in Champaign
Champaign restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Neil St Blues
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Neil St Blues
301 N Neil Street, Champaign
|Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Tender cuts of steak, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cream Cheese, peppers and onions.
More about Sticky Rice
PHO • NOODLES
Sticky Rice
415 N. North Neil St, Champaign
|Pork Egg Roll
|$5.00
(3) mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with pork, lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots
|Vegetable Egg Roll
|$5.00
(3) mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots